Raheem Mostert: Adding Dalvin Cook “would be good”

Running back Dalvin Cook has been linked with the Dolphins since becoming a free agent, but there’s been no word of an imminent agreement that would bring him to Miami.

If that changes, one of the team’s current running backs would welcome Cook with open arms. At a Tuesday press conference, Raheem Mostert said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that it “would be good” to add Cook to the team’s stable of running backs.

That stable currently includes Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and third-round pick De’Von Achane. The four veteran backs all return from last season, but Achane’s arrival may mean at least one of them will be off the roster before the start of the season.

Cook’s addition would cause more shuffling, but that’s not stopping Mostert from having a positive view of the potential addition.