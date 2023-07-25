 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at USC practice, spokesman says
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at USC practice, spokesman says
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Mostert: Adding Dalvin Cook “would be good”

  
Published July 25, 2023 11:40 AM

Running back Dalvin Cook has been linked with the Dolphins since becoming a free agent, but there’s been no word of an imminent agreement that would bring him to Miami.

If that changes, one of the team’s current running backs would welcome Cook with open arms. At a Tuesday press conference, Raheem Mostert said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that it “would be good” to add Cook to the team’s stable of running backs.

That stable currently includes Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and third-round pick De’Von Achane. The four veteran backs all return from last season, but Achane’s arrival may mean at least one of them will be off the roster before the start of the season.

Cook’s addition would cause more shuffling, but that’s not stopping Mostert from having a positive view of the potential addition.