Raheem Mostert agrees to new two-year deal with Dolphins

Running back Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new two-year contract with the Dolphins, agent Brett Tessler announced via social media on Friday.

Per NFL Media, the deal is for two years and worth a maximum of $9.075 million, tying Mostert to Miami through 2025.

Mostert, who turns 32 next month, has dealt with several injuries over his career, but has been able to play nearly every game for the Dolphins over the past two seasons. In 2023, he became a Pro Bowler for the first time after leading the league with 21 total touchdowns. He rushed for 1,012 yards with 18 TDs and caught 25 passes for 175 yards with three scores.

In 90 career games with 38 starts, Mostert has recorded 3,513 yards rushing with 32 touchdowns. He has 92 receptions for 738 yards with eight TDs.