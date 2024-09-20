 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Mostert doubtful for Sunday vs. Seahawks

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:42 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier on Friday that he was pessimistic about Raheem Mostert’s availability and the running back’s game status reflects that.

Miami has listed Mostert as doubtful for Sunday with his chest injury.

Mostert was limited in all three days of practice this week. He missed the Week 2 matchup with the Bills after suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

Receiver Grant DuBose (shoulder) is out and receiver Malik Washington (quad) is doubtful.

But offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), offensive lineman Rob Jones (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), and running back Jeff Wilson (oblique) are off the report and are set to play.