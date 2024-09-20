Raheem Mostert doubtful for Sunday vs. Seahawks

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier on Friday that he was pessimistic about Raheem Mostert’s availability and the running back’s game status reflects that.

Miami has listed Mostert as doubtful for Sunday with his chest injury.

Mostert was limited in all three days of practice this week. He missed the Week 2 matchup with the Bills after suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

Receiver Grant DuBose (shoulder) is out and receiver Malik Washington (quad) is doubtful.

But offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), offensive lineman Rob Jones (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), and running back Jeff Wilson (oblique) are off the report and are set to play.