 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders activate Aidan O’Connell

  
Published November 28, 2024 12:36 PM

The Raiders plan to start Aidan O’Connell at quarterback against the Chiefs on Friday and they made a roster move to set the stage for that on Thursday.

O’Connell has been activated from injured reserve after missing four games with an injured thumb. O’Connell moved into the starting lineup in Week Six and wound up getting hurt the next week. That pushed Gardner Minshew back into the first team, but he suffered a season-ending broken collarbone last Sunday.

Minshew went on injured reserve on Thursday. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett was also placed on the list while wide receiver Terrace Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and running back Sincere McCormick have been called up from from the practice squad on a temporary basis.