Raiders activate Aidan O’Connell

The Raiders plan to start Aidan O’Connell at quarterback against the Chiefs on Friday and they made a roster move to set the stage for that on Thursday.

O’Connell has been activated from injured reserve after missing four games with an injured thumb. O’Connell moved into the starting lineup in Week Six and wound up getting hurt the next week. That pushed Gardner Minshew back into the first team, but he suffered a season-ending broken collarbone last Sunday.

Minshew went on injured reserve on Thursday. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett was also placed on the list while wide receiver Terrace Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and running back Sincere McCormick have been called up from from the practice squad on a temporary basis.