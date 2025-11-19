Raiders activate Aidan O’Connell from IR

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gave a vote of confidence to quarterback Geno Smith after Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, but the team has added another option to the depth chart should they want to make a change.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have activated Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve. O’Connell fractured his wrist in the team’s final preseason game, so he has not made any appearances in the regular season.

O’Connell started 17 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons and was set to be Smith’s backup prior to the injury. The Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett to fill that role while O’Connell was sidelined.

O’Connell is 367-of-586 for 3,830 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over the course of his career. The Raiders were 7-10 in his starts and they are 2-8 with Smith as their starter this season.