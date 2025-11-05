 Skip navigation
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn't have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has 'confidence' in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

Raiders add DT Adam Butler to their practice report

  
Published November 4, 2025 08:01 PM

The Raiders added defensive tackle Adam Butler to their injury report on Tuesday.

Butler has a back injury that limited him.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant after being estimated as a full participant on Monday.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Tight end Brock Bowers (toe), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (oblique), safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula) and quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist) were estimated as full participants for a second consecutive day.

Bowers played 52 of 64 offensive snaps in his first game back since Week 4. He made 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.