Raiders add DT Adam Butler to their practice report

The Raiders added defensive tackle Adam Butler to their injury report on Tuesday.

Butler has a back injury that limited him.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant after being estimated as a full participant on Monday.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Tight end Brock Bowers (toe), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (oblique), safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula) and quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist) were estimated as full participants for a second consecutive day.

Bowers played 52 of 64 offensive snaps in his first game back since Week 4. He made 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.