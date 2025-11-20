Raiders add Maxx Crosby to the injury report

The Raiders added edge rusher Maxx Crosby to their practice report on Thursday.

Crosby was limited by a knee injury.

He was not on Wednesday’s practice report.

Crosby has 42 tackles, six sacks, 12 quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception.

The Raiders also added defensive tackle Leki Fotu (heel) and offensive guard Dylan Parham (Achilles). Fotu was limited and Parham a full participant.

Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, the only player on Wednesday’s practice report, remained limited with an injury to his ribs.