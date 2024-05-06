 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders agree to terms with OL Andrus Peat

  
Published May 6, 2024 06:29 PM

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Andrus Peat, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Peat took a pay cut to return to the Saints last season, but he lost his left guard job to James Hurst. Peat ended up playing left tackle instead.

He played 16 games with 12 starts in 2023.

Peat, 30, has played all nine seasons in New Orleans since the Saints made him a first-round pick in 2015.

He has started 102 career games.

The Raiders have Kolton Miller at left tackle and Dylan Parham at left guard.