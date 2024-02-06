Raiders announce Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator

The Raiders made Luke Getsy’s hiring official Tuesday, naming him offensive coordinator.

The team originally agreed with Kliff Kingsbury for the job, but the sides couldn’t complete contract terms.

Getsy joins the Raiders after two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Bears, bringing with him nine years of coaching experience in the NFL. He was the pass game coordinator for the Packers in 2020-21, adding that title after being only quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Getsy was offensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2018.

In 2023, Getsy led an offense that ranked second in the NFL in rushing attempts (534), rushing yards (2,399) and rushing yards per game (141.1). Wide receiver DJ Moore registered career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight), and tight end Cole Kmet set career bests for receptions (73) and receiving yards (719).

Getsy worked with Justin Fields in Chicago and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.