Raiders announce the hiring of John Spytek as new G.M.

The Raiders officially have a new General Manager.

The team announced on Friday night the hiring Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek into the position.

Spytek replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired on January 9.

The new G.M. spent nine years with the Buccaneers, overlapping with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s time there as starting quarterback.

Spytek has also worked with the Broncos, Browns, Eagles, and Lions in a career that spans 23 years.

The Raiders also are expected to officially name Pete Carroll as the team’s new head coach.