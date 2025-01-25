 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders announce the hiring of John Spytek as new G.M.

  
Published January 24, 2025 08:40 PM

The Raiders officially have a new General Manager.

The team announced on Friday night the hiring Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek into the position.

Spytek replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired on January 9.

The new G.M. spent nine years with the Buccaneers, overlapping with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s time there as starting quarterback.

Spytek has also worked with the Broncos, Browns, Eagles, and Lions in a career that spans 23 years.

The Raiders also are expected to officially name Pete Carroll as the team’s new head coach.