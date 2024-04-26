 Skip navigation
Raiders draft Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 13

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:38 PM

The best tight end in the 2024 NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas.

With the 13th overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers is an enormous talent who looked like a first-round pick from the start of his freshman year at Georgia. He was a major part of the Bulldogs’ success over the last three seasons, and the Raiders hope he’ll make a significant impact on their offense as well.

There are still questions facing the Raiders about which quarterback will be passing to Bowers, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew likely to compete for the starting job. But they hope Bowers is a major playmaker for years to come.