Raiders expect Aidan O’Connell, Jakobi Meyers to play against Buccaneers

The Raiders added two offensive starters to their injury report on Thursday and head coach Antonio Pierce gave positive updates about both of them at his Friday press conference.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers sat out with an ankle injury. Pierce said, via multiple reporters, that both players are going to be “full go” in Friday’s practice and that both of them are expected to play against the Buccaneers.

O’Connell returned from a right thumb injury last week and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 19-17 Black Friday loss to the Chiefs. Meyers had six catches for 97 yards in that game and has 59 catches for 676 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Raiders’ full injury report and injury designations for Sunday will be released later on Friday.