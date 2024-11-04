 Skip navigation
Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

  
Published November 3, 2024 11:49 PM

The Raiders have decided to move on from their offensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas fired Luke Getsy on Sunday night.

Getsy, 40, joined the Raiders as offensive coordinator during the offseason after Antonio Pierce was hired as the team’s full-time head coach. He was previously the Bears offensive coordinator from 2022-2023 but was fired at the end of last season.

Las Vegas, now 2-7 after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, has struggled mightily on offense all season. The club entered Week 9 ranked at No. 26 in points and No. 28 in yards. After five consecutive games of 20 points or fewer, the Raiders were able to put up 24 points on Sunday. but seven of those points came from a pick six in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was once again benched in Cincinnati, this time for the recently acquired Desmond Ridder.

Now the Raiders will go forward with a new play-caller after just nine games.

Pelissero reports passing game coordinator and former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is a candidate to replace Getsy as offensive play-caller.