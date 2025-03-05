 Skip navigation
giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: 'Gut feeling' is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a 'project' entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Raiders G.M. John Spytek on Maxx Crosby deal: About what he will do, not what he’s done

  
Published March 5, 2025 02:29 PM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and the team held a press conference to discuss the new deal shortly after announcing it.

Head coach Pete Carroll called Crosby a “perfect fit” for what the team wants to do and that the deal “is just the start” of where they want to go. General Manager John Spytek said he thinks the deal sets “a tone” for what this new era of Raider football will be and he made it clear what the goal is for the journey that the trio will be taking together while recounting a conversation with Crosby.

“I told him last night, ‘this isn’t for what you’ve done, but for what you’re about to do,’” Spytek said, “He’s chasing championships and so are we and that’s why we’re excited to start.”

Crosby sent the same message and called himself “extremely motivated” to push the team to the kind of success that has eluded them throughout his time with the franchise.