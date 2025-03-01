 Skip navigation
Raiders have talked to other teams about a possible Michael Mayer trade

  
Published March 1, 2025 01:00 PM

A year before the Raiders landed generational tight end Brock Bowers in round one, they used a second-round pick on tight end Michael Mayer. Between Bowers’s immediate impact and Mayer’s disappointing two seasons, Mayer could be on the move.

According to TheAthletic.com, the Raiders have talked to other teams about a Mayer trade.

The 35th overall pick in 2023, Mayer is due to earn a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.596 million in 2025. His 2026 salary is scheduled to be $2 million, with $303,000 of it guaranteed.

In 14 games as a rookie, Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he caught 21 passes for 156 yards.

With plenty of great tight end prospects entering the league, Mayer’s trade market could become more robust if/when teams with needs at the position fail to address them in free agency or the draft.