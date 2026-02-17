Raiders hire Travis Smith as DL coach

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has added another coach to his first staff in Las Vegas.

The team announced that Travis Smith will be their defensive line coach for the 2026 season. It is a return to the organization for Smith as he worked for the Raiders from 2012-2021.

Smith spent last season as the defensive run game coordinator for the Titans. He spent the previous three seasons as the Bears’ defensive line coach and held multiple roles in his first Raiders stint, including assistant defensive line coach and outside linebackers coach.

The Raiders promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator last week and have also added offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in recent days.