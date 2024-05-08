 Skip navigation
Raiders in talks with Chargers, Rams about Costa Mesa training camp logistics

  
Published May 8, 2024 05:59 PM

The Raiders are likely going to be holding their training camp in Costa Mesa, California, but there are a few wrinkles to iron out before anything is official.

On Tuesday, the Costa Mesa City Council voted unanimously to approve a one-year deal to allow the Raiders to use the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as the site of their training camp. The Chargers have held their camp there in recent years, but will be at their new facility in El Segundo this summer.

The Chargers and Rams hold marketing rights to Southern California, so the Raiders are working on a deal regarding the time they’ll spend there.

“We need to be cognizant of that,” Raiders counsel Lucas Paule said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are in open conversations with both teams about the logistics of it. Those talks are still ongoing. And especially now that the city has approved it, we feel confident enough to say we will be here.”

Details regarding the dates of camp and whether there will be practices open to the public also need to be worked out before all will be official with the Raiders’ plans for this summer.