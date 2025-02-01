 Skip navigation
Raiders interviewed Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 1, 2025 06:50 PM

The Raiders interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Johnson also interviewed for the Texans’ offensive coordinator job and remains a candidate to replace Bobby Slowik.

The Raiders interviewed Darrell Bevell for the job earlier this week. Bevell worked as Pete Carroll’s offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2011-17 and thus is the favorite for the job.

Johnson went undrafted in 2011 and bounced around the NFL until 2016. He then began an NFL coaching career as the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow for the 49ers (2017) and then the Colts (2019).

The Colts hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2020, and he spent two seasons in that job.

In 2022, the Vikings named him their assistant quarterbacks coach.

DeMeco Ryans hired Johnson in Houston when Ryans was named head coach two years ago, and Johnson oversaw the development of C.J. Stroud.