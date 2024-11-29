 Skip navigation
Raiders lead 17-16 after long Aidan O’Connell TD pass

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:35 PM

It took the Raiders nearly 45 minutes to find the end zone on Friday afternoon, but it didn’t take nearly as long for them to take a second trip.

After cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 16-10 with a Brock Bowers touchdown with 100 seconds left in the third quarter, the Raiders forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back. On the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Aidan O’Connell hit wide receiver Tre Tucker in stride for a 58-yard score.

The extra point gave the Raiders a 17-16 lead.

Letting teams hang around has been a familiar script for the Chiefs this season and they are doing it again on Sunday. They’ve pulled out their previous flirtations with lesser opponents and we’ll see if they do the same this week.