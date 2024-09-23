 Skip navigation
Raiders lose Marcus Epps for season with torn ACL

  
Published September 23, 2024 04:23 PM

A bad Sunday for the Raiders got worse on Monday with the news that starting safety Marcus Epps has been lost for the season.

Epps was diagnosed today with a torn ACL today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

In the first two games of the season, Epps played every defensive snap for the Raiders, and he has started every game since the Raiders signed him last year. He’s a big part of their defense and a big loss.

The 28-year-old Epps is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in March.