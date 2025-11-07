Raiders name Derius Swinton interim special teams coordinator

The Raiders have made it official, announcing the firing of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released by the team, head coach Pete Carroll named assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton the club’s interim special teams coordinator.

“Earlier today, we made the tough decision to relieve Tom McMahon of his duties as special teams coordinator,” Carroll’s statement reads. “I have a great amount of respect for Tom and the work that he has done in this league, but we have decided to move in a different direction. Derius Swinton II will assume special teams coordinator duties on an interim basis and we are excited to attack the second half of this season with outstanding intent and purpose.

“We are grateful for Tom and his work here with the Raiders and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

McMahon had been with the Raiders since former head coach Josh McDaniels hired him in 2022. He was previously special teams coordinator for the Falcons, Rams, Chiefs, Colts, and Broncos.

Swinton was hired in 2023 as assistant special teams coordinator and was retained under Antonio Pierce and Carroll. He’s previously worked for the Rams, Chiefs, Broncos, Bears, 49ers, Lions, Cardinals, and Chargers in the league.