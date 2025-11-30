Raiders’ offense finally gets moving, Geno Smith hits Brock Bowers in end zone

Firing Chip Kelly did not fix the Raiders’ offense.

In their first game with Greg Olson taking over for Kelly as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, the offense was sluggish for most of the first half. But just after the two-minute warning, the Raiders finally got on the board when Geno Smith hit Brock Bowers in the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game 7-7.

Smith has completed five of seven passes for 76 yards with one interception, and that one touchdown pass to Bowers, who has 57 of the Raiders’ 76 receiving yards. Ashton Jeanty has nine carries for 27 yards.

It’s been a dull first half, but it’s a close game in Los Angeles, a game that the Chargers can’t afford to lose as they continue to fight for an AFC playoff berth.