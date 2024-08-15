 Skip navigation
Raiders OG Jackson Powers-Johnson comes off active/PUP

  
Published August 14, 2024 10:46 PM

Raiders rookie offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson practiced Wednesday, the first time in training camp that he’s taken the field with teammates.

Powers-Johnson began camp on the active/physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury. He passed his physical Wednesday and went through a limited practice in his return from PUP.

“Like anybody else, we’ve got to ramp him back up,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said, via Levi Damien of USA Today. “He has a few weeks. We’ve got a few weeks before the game.”

Veteran Cody Whitehair has taken first-team snaps at left guard in Powers-Johnson’s absence.

The Raiders drafted Powers-Johnson 44th overall to start immediately, but he is behind after missing so much practice time.

“To sit there and say he’ll probably be a starter day one? Eh, probably not,” Pierce said. “But I think it’s always smart with rookies not to rush him. First of all, it’s a learning curve. Then, it’s getting in there and getting back into practice shape and game shape. So, he’s got a way to go, and I think he’s done a good job off to the side on his own. Now he’s back. He’s off PUP, and we’re excited to have him back.”