NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Raiders open practice window for QB Aidan O’Connell

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:22 AM

The Raiders are getting one of their quarterbacks back on the practice field.

Via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the club has opened the 21-day window for Aidan O’Connell and he is set to practice on Wednesday.

O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist during the preseason and has been sidelined since.

A fourth-round pick in 2023, O’Connell appeared in 20 games with 17 starts over his first two seasons, compiling a 7-10 record as a starter. O’Connell has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,830 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Raiders have also opened the practice window for safety Lonnie Johnson, who suffered a broken fibula during a practice in August.

After their Week 8 bye, the Raiders will host the Jaguars on Sunday.