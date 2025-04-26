 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders pick WR Jack Bech at No. 58

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:02 PM

One of the great stories of the 2025 draft comes from TCU receiver Jack Bech. He lost his brother, Tiger, in the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans. It has given Jack Bech even more determination to get the most out of his skills and abilities.

At the NFL level, he’ll do it as a member of the Raiders.

Las Vegas selected Bech with the 58th pick in the 2025 draft.

Bech played at LSU before transferring to TCU. He was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Had 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

The Raiders need receivers. Beyond Jakobi Meyers, the depth chart doesn’t feature many recognizable names. He’ll have a chance to make a different right away.

He’s the second pick the Raiders have made this season, joining running back Ashton Jeanty.