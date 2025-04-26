Raiders pick WR Jack Bech at No. 58

One of the great stories of the 2025 draft comes from TCU receiver Jack Bech. He lost his brother, Tiger, in the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans. It has given Jack Bech even more determination to get the most out of his skills and abilities.

At the NFL level, he’ll do it as a member of the Raiders.

Las Vegas selected Bech with the 58th pick in the 2025 draft.

Bech played at LSU before transferring to TCU. He was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Had 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

The Raiders need receivers. Beyond Jakobi Meyers, the depth chart doesn’t feature many recognizable names. He’ll have a chance to make a different right away.

He’s the second pick the Raiders have made this season, joining running back Ashton Jeanty.