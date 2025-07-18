 Skip navigation
Raiders place Christian Wilkins on PUP list

  
Published July 18, 2025 11:27 AM

Christian Wilkins is not ready to practice as the Raiders get ready to begin training camp.

Las Vegas announced on Friday that the defensive tackle has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Wilkins underwent season-ending foot surgery in early October of last year to repair a Jones fracture. But he was not able to participate during the offseason program, with head coach Pete Carroll saying in May that Wilkins’ rehab was a “long, challenging process.”

Wilkins was then spotted in late June still wearing a walking boot.

The Raiders can take Wilkins off the PUP list at any time before rosters are reduced to 53 players.

Wilkins, 29, appeared in five games for Las Vegas last season, recording 2.0 sacks with a pair of tackles for loss and six QB hits. A first-round pick in 2019, Wilkins spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins.