MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_230721.jpg
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
nbc_golf_lfopen_rorymcilroy_230721.jpg
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 ‘on a nice note’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Raiders put Tyree Wilson on non-football injury list

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:33 PM

Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson is opening his first NFL training camp on the non-football injury list.

It’s not a major surprise, given how the team managed the edge rusher’s participation this spring. Wilson hurt his foot while playing for Texas Tech last November and had season-ending surgery a short time later.

Wilson can work on conditioning while on the list and he’s eligible to be activated at any point this summer.

Another of the team’s draft picks will also be sidelined for a bit. The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that third-round defensive tackle Byron Young has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.