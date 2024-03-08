Raiders re-sign Ameer Abdullah

For the third straight year, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah is signing a contract with the Raiders.

Abdullah signed today, the team announced. He also signed one-year contracts with the Raiders in March of 2022 and March of 2023.

The 30-year-old Abdullah played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season. He played a backup role on offense but was a significant contributor on special teams.

Abudllah entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Lions out of Nebraska in 2015. He played four years in Detroit, three in Minnesota and one in Carolina before going to Las Vegas.