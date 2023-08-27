Raiders reduce roster by 11 players

Las Vegas has begun the process of taking their roster down to 90 players.

The Raiders waived linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, cornerback Isiah Brown, defensive tackle Doug Costin, cornerback Bryce Cosby, quarterback Chase Garbers, guard Vitaliy Gurman, and running back Darwin Thompson.

The club waived receiver Chris Lacy with an injury designation.

And the Raiders placed running back Brittain Brown, tight end Jacob Hollister, and receiver Isaiah Zuber on injured reserve.

The Raiders had 91 players on their roster due to the roster exemption for the international player pathway program. That means they now have 80 and must continue to reduce to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.