Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson questionable to return with ankle injury

Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson injured his ankle on the second play of the second quarter.

The team lists him as questionable to return, but it did not look good.

Powers-Johnson appeared to roll his left ankle while blocking John Franklin-Myers. He stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.

Powers-Johnson needed help off the field. He briefly went into the sideline medical tent before taking a golf cart back to the training room.

Alex Cappa has replaced him at right guard.

The Raiders already were without starting left tackle Kolton Miller.

Las Vegas leads Denver 7-0.