Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson questionable to return with ankle injury
Published November 6, 2025 09:09 PM
Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson injured his ankle on the second play of the second quarter.
The team lists him as questionable to return, but it did not look good.
Powers-Johnson appeared to roll his left ankle while blocking John Franklin-Myers. He stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.
Powers-Johnson needed help off the field. He briefly went into the sideline medical tent before taking a golf cart back to the training room.
Alex Cappa has replaced him at right guard.
The Raiders already were without starting left tackle Kolton Miller.
Las Vegas leads Denver 7-0.