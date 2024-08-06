Raiders rookie WR Jeff Foreman carted off with knee injury

Raiders rookie receiver Jeff Foreman was carted off the field during Monday’s practice. Foreman injured a knee, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Foreman, undrafted out of Arkansas State, was in a team drill in the red zone near the end of practice. He went down as he tried to plant his foot.

Hill reports that Foreman was in obvious pain as the team’s medical staff placed him a blue sleeve and loaded him on a cart.

The extent of Foreman’s injury is unknown, though he surely will undergo an MRI.

The Raiders again practiced without star receiver Davante Adams on Monday as he is awaiting the birth of his third child.