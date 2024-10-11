 Skip navigation
Raiders rule out Davante Adams, who will miss a third consecutive game

  
Published October 11, 2024 06:48 PM

The Raiders have ruled out receiver Davante Adams for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He did not practice this week.

It will be the third missed game in a row for Adams, who has a hamstring injury.

With Adams on the trade block, he likely has played his last game for the Raiders. The trade deadline is Nov. 5, but the Raiders would like to trade him sooner than later.

In three games this season, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders list linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee), running back Zamir White (groin) and safety Trey Taylor (knee) as questionable.