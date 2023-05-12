 Skip navigation
Raiders set for six standalone games this season

  
Published May 12, 2023 03:07 AM

The Raiders are coming off a 6-11 season and oddsmakers don’t like their chances of being one of this season’s top teams, but that didn’t stop the team from landing high-profile games on this year’s schedule.

Vegas has been scheduled for six standalone games this season. Five of those games are prime-time matchups and the sixth is a Christmas Day game in Kansas City that will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Raiders will be in Pittsburgh on Sunday night in Week Three and they will host the Jets on Sunday night in Week 12. They have Monday night dates against the Packers and Lions in Weeks Five and Eight and they will play the Chargers on Thursday night in Week 15.

Las Vegas could add other standalone moments with flexes late in the season and the Week 18 schedule is yet to be determined, so that could also lead them to a spotlighted matchup if things play out better for them with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this season. Their full slate appears below:

Week One: at Denver

Week Two: at Buffalo

Week Three: vs. Pittsburgh (SNF)

Week Four: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week Five: vs. Green Bay (MNF)

Week Six: vs. New England

Week Seven: at Chicago

Week Eight: at Detroit (MNF)

Week Nine: vs. New York Giants

Week 10: vs. New York Jets (SNF)

Week 11: at Miami

Week 12: vs. Kansas City

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Minnesota

Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Week 16: at Kansas City (Christmas Day)

Week 17: at Indianapolis

Week 18: vs. Denver (January 6/7)