Raiders sign former rugby player Laki Tasi

The Raiders are the latest team to take a chance on converting a rugby player to the football field.

The team announced the signing of Laki Tasi on Wednesday. Tasi is listed as a defensive lineman and the Australian will have an exception for the 90-man roster as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

Tasi, who is 21 years old, is listed at 6-6 and 348 pounds. He played for the Ashgrove GPS Rugby Club of the Queensland Premier Rugby Union before deciding to try his hand at football.

If all pans out, Tasi will develop into a useful player for the Raiders down the line. If they strike gold, his development arc will resemble the one that Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, another Aussie, has followed over the course of his career.