Raiders sign free agent TE Qadir Ismail

  
Published April 24, 2025 04:54 PM

The Raiders signed free agent tight end Qadir Ismail, the team announced Thursday.

It is the third position Ismail has played, having converted from a quarterback at Villanova to a wide receiver after the Wildcats changed offensive coordinators. He played two seasons at wide receiver for Samford before going undrafted in 2024.

Ismail signed with the Ravens as a free agent after a tryout at their rookie minicamp. He then signed with the team’s practice squad after being waived out of the preseason.

He is the son of Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2000, and the nephew of Raghib Ismail and Sulaiman Ismail. Qadry Ismail played 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Saints, Dolphins, Packers, Ravens and Colts.