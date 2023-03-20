 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign Jordan Willis

  
Published March 20, 2023 11:36 AM
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230320
March 20, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

The Raiders continued a busy Monday by signing defensive lineman Jordan Willis.

The team announced the signing on Monday afternoon. They have also come to agreements with tight end O.J. Howard and safety Jaquan Johnson to kick off the week.

Willis joined the 49ers in a mid-2020 trade with the Jets and appeared in 26 regular season games and six postseason contests for the NFC West club through the end of last season. He had 27 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in the regular season outings and five tackles in the playoffs.

The Raiders re-signed Jerry Tillery, but have seen defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Andrew Billings sign elsewhere since free agency opened last week.