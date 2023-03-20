Raiders sign Jordan Willis

The Raiders continued a busy Monday by signing defensive lineman Jordan Willis.

The team announced the signing on Monday afternoon. They have also come to agreements with tight end O.J. Howard and safety Jaquan Johnson to kick off the week.

Willis joined the 49ers in a mid-2020 trade with the Jets and appeared in 26 regular season games and six postseason contests for the NFC West club through the end of last season. He had 27 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in the regular season outings and five tackles in the playoffs.

The Raiders re-signed Jerry Tillery, but have seen defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Andrew Billings sign elsewhere since free agency opened last week.