 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign LB Jon Rhattigan off Steelers’ practice squad

  
Published October 7, 2025 08:14 PM

The Raiders are signing linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the Steelers’ practice squad, Rhattigan’s representation, JL Sports, announced on social media.

Rhattigan played one game for the Steelers, seeing six special teams snaps in Week 2.

He was with the Panthers in training camp but signed with the Steelers’ practice squad after final cuts.

Rhattigan has played 53 games in five seasons, totaling 44 tackles and a fumble recovery.

He has played only 20 defensive snaps in his career but has been a core special teams player with 1,024 snaps.