Raiders sign LB Jon Rhattigan off Steelers’ practice squad

The Raiders are signing linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the Steelers’ practice squad, Rhattigan’s representation, JL Sports, announced on social media.

Rhattigan played one game for the Steelers, seeing six special teams snaps in Week 2.

He was with the Panthers in training camp but signed with the Steelers’ practice squad after final cuts.

Rhattigan has played 53 games in five seasons, totaling 44 tackles and a fumble recovery.

He has played only 20 defensive snaps in his career but has been a core special teams player with 1,024 snaps.