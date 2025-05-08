 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign six more draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2025 07:16 PM

Running back Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick, became the highest-drafted player to sign his rookie contract. But Jeanty was not the only Raiders’ draft pick to sign his four-year deal Thursday.

The Raiders announced Jeanty and six of their other 11 draft selections who signed.

Third-round offensive tackle Charles Grant, third-round offensive guard Caleb Rogers, fourth-round defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, sixth-round defensive tackle JJ Pegues, sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller and seventh-round linebacker Cody Lindenberg now are under contract.

Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech, third-round cornerback Darien Porter, fourth-round wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. and sixth-round wide receiver Tommy Mellott remain unsigned.