Raiders sign six more draft picks

Running back Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick, became the highest-drafted player to sign his rookie contract. But Jeanty was not the only Raiders’ draft pick to sign his four-year deal Thursday.

The Raiders announced Jeanty and six of their other 11 draft selections who signed.

Third-round offensive tackle Charles Grant, third-round offensive guard Caleb Rogers, fourth-round defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, sixth-round defensive tackle JJ Pegues, sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller and seventh-round linebacker Cody Lindenberg now are under contract.

Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech, third-round cornerback Darien Porter, fourth-round wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. and sixth-round wide receiver Tommy Mellott remain unsigned.