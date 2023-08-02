 Skip navigation
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

  
Published August 2, 2023 12:10 PM

After releasing O.J. Howard, the Raiders have added another tight end.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, the club has signed Jacob Hollister.

Hollister spent time with the Raiders last offseason but was released at the start of the regular season. He played in a pair of games for the Vikings before coming back to Las Vegas in November when he was signed off the practice squad. After appearing in three games and playing mostly special teams, he was released again.

He then signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in late December but was not retained after the season ended.

Hollister, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming with the Patriots in 2017. He’s appeared in 62 games with 12 starts, recording 83 receptions for 707 yards with seven touchdowns.