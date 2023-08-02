Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

After releasing O.J. Howard, the Raiders have added another tight end.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, the club has signed Jacob Hollister.

Hollister spent time with the Raiders last offseason but was released at the start of the regular season. He played in a pair of games for the Vikings before coming back to Las Vegas in November when he was signed off the practice squad. After appearing in three games and playing mostly special teams, he was released again.

He then signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in late December but was not retained after the season ended.

Hollister, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming with the Patriots in 2017. He’s appeared in 62 games with 12 starts, recording 83 receptions for 707 yards with seven touchdowns.