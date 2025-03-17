Raiders to re-sign CB Darnay Holmes

The Raiders are holding onto cornerback Darnay Holmes.

According to multiple reports, Holmes has agreed to re-sign with the AFC West team. It is a one-year deal with no other terms reported at the moment.

Holmes played in 16 games for the Raiders last season and he made one start. He had 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and three passes defensed in those appearances.

The Giants selected Holmes in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He had 115 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, a half-sack, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 54 games for the team.