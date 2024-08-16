Raiders waive QB Anthony Brown

The Raiders were up to five quarterbacks after signing Nathan Peterman earlier this week, but they are back down to four on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived Anthony Brown. Brown signed a future contract with the team in January.

Brown entered the NFL with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2022 and made one start and one relief appearance as a rookie. He was 22-of-49 for 302 yards and two interceptions.

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are competing for the starting job in Vegas with undrafted rookie Carter Bradley joining Peterman on the lower rungs of the depth chart.