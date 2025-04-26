Raiders waive six players

The Raiders have added five players to their organization with draft picks over the last two days, but the happy news for those players was balanced on Friday by some bad news for six others.

Six Raiders players were waived off of the 90-man roster as the team made space for rookie additions. One of the six players was cornerback MJ Devonshire.

Devonshire was a seventh-round pick last season, but did not see any action in the regular season.

The Raiders also waived wide receiver Ramel Keyton, defensive tackle Tyler Manoa, linebacker Kana’i Mauga, linebacker Jackson Mitchell, and running back Isaiah Spiller. They have six more picks heading into the final day of the draft.