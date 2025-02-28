Raiders will not tender Desmond Ridder as a restricted free agent

Matthew Stafford won’t be the Raiders’ quarterback in 2025 and neither will Desmond Ridder.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will not tender a contract to Ridder as a restricted free agent. Doing so would have given the Raiders a chance to match any offer for Ridder’s services.

Passing on the tender leaves Ridder on track to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ridder was a 2022 Falcons third-round pick and he was traded to the Cardinals last March. He didn’t make the cut to 53 players and the Raiders signed him off Arizona’s practice squad when Aidan O’Connell went on injured reserve in October. O’Connell returned, but Ridder stuck around because Gardner Minshew went down for the season.

Ridder made one start against the Falcons in Week 15 and appeared in six games overall. He was 52-of-85 for 458 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions those contests.