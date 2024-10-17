 Skip navigation
Rakim Jarrett returns to Buccaneers practice

  
Published October 17, 2024 12:12 PM

The Buccaneers have another wide receiver to work into the practice mix.

The team announced on Thursday that Rakim Jarrett has been designated to return from injured reserve. Jarrett suffered an undisclosed injury this summer and has spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Jarrett made the Bucs as an undrafted rookie last season and appeared in 10 games. He had four catches for 60 yards in those contests.

The Bucs have dealt with a number of injuries in their receiving corps this season. Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillian, and Kameron Johnson have all missed games while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have made appearances on the injury report.