Rams activate Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson from IR

  
Published November 11, 2024 02:31 PM

The Rams are getting a couple of starting offensive linemen back in time for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson have both been activated from injured reserve. Avila started the season opener at left guard, but hurt his knee in the loss to the Lions. Jackson opened the season at center and went down with a shoulder injury in Week Two.

Sixth-round pick Beaux Limmer has been starting at center while undrafted rookie Justin Dedich has started the last three games at left guard.

The Rams waived offensive lineman Logan Bruss in a corresponding move and they also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the practice squad.