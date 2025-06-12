Rams agree to terms with free agent OT D.J. Humphries

Free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries agreed to terms with the 49ers on April 29 but never signed. His representation, AMDG Sports, announced on social media Thursday that Humphries is signing with the Rams.

The Rams have Alaric Jackson as their starting left tackle and Rob Havenstein at right tackle.

Humphries signed with the Chiefs on Nov. 23, 2024, after recovering from a torn ACL late in the 2023 season. The Chiefs anticipated Humphries taking over at left tackle, but in his first game, which came in Week 14, he injured his hamstring.

Humphries returned in Week 18 to play 32 snaps, but he played no offensive snaps in the postseason as Joe Thuney moved from guard to left tackle. Humphries, 31, did play nine special teams snaps in the team’s first two postseason games. He did not get on the field in the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals made Humphries a first-round pick in 2015, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He started 98 games in his nine seasons in Arizona.