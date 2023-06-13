Rams agree to terms with second-round pick Steve Avila

Second-round picks have been slow to sign around the league, but the Rams have struck a deal with offensive lineman Steve Avila.

Avila agreed to terms on a four-year deal after negotiations between the team and his agents Joe DiBenedetto and Ken Sarnoff. He’s the second member of the Rams draft class to come to terms.

The amount of guaranteed money in deals with second-round picks has been the sticking point. Avila agreed to a deal with three fully guaranteed years and a ten percent guarantee for the fourth year of the pact.

Avila was a three-year starter at TCU. He saw time at center, guard, and tackle, but wrapped up his college time at left guard and was named a second-team All-American while helping the Horned Frogs to the national title game.