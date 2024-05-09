 Skip navigation
Rams agree to trade WR Ben Skowronek to Texans

  
Published May 9, 2024 02:36 PM

As it turns out, Ben Skowronek will not hit waivers.

Per multiple reports, the Rams have agreed to trade Skowronek to the Texans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Los Angeles and Houston will swap sixth and seventh-round picks in 2026 to complete the deal.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the Rams planned to waive Skowronek, which would have put him on the market to be claimed. With Houston low in the offseason claiming order, the club instead stepped up to be sure that they got Skowronek.

With a receiving corps that includes Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Noah Brown, Skowronek is more likely to play a role on special teams. He was on the field for 71 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps in 2023.

Skowronek made 13 tackles last season.

A 2021 seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame, Skowronek has 58 career catches for 575 yards with one touchdowns in 45 games.