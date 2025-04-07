Rams announce plans to build permanent HQ, training facility

The Rams began practicing in Woodland Hills, California last year and they announced plans for further development in the area on Monday.

The team will be developing 52 acres in what will become known as Rams Village when the project is completed. It will include a permanent headquarters for the team and a new indoor practice facility to go with the two outdoor practice fields currently in place along with residential, retail, and commercial spaces.

“As we embark on our tenth season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a dynamic destination and create the Rams permanent headquarters within the City of Los Angeles and we look forward to working with the City to turn this vision into a reality.”

The Rams will continue to use their present practice fields while construction goes on over several years.