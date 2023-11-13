Rams are expecting Matthew Stafford to return to starting lineup Sunday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw in individual drills Monday, a bonus practice with the team coming off an off week.

Coach Sean McVay said that the Rams expect Stafford to return this week from a UCL sprain in his right thumb. The Rams play the Seahawks on Sunday.

“He’ll be pushing through,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Stafford injured his thumb in an Oct. 28 game against the Cowboys, leaving in the third quarter. He missed the Week 9 game against the Packers, and the Rams didn’t play this week.

In eight games, he has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Rams also expect to see the return of right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) and inside linebacker Ernest Jones (knee).